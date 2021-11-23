Stay close and come home to Almond Drive

There is no place like home.

And Primary Homes, is offering urban living advantages to its homeowners in addition to giving them a comfortable place to live in while in a modern and sophisticated community called the Almond Drive.

Located at the “Queen City of the South,” this new development is close to the port area and has easy access to Cebu’s airport.

Here are the benefits of living in Almond Drive:

Your Urban Advantage

Almond Drive is an ideal urban home for young professionals and couples who are planning of starting their own families. It’s a desirable home option situated in the emerging business and lifestyle district of Metro Cebu, the South Road Properties, fulfilling every urban dweller’s desire for a relaxed and unconfined lifestyle with a full range of amenities.

This property offers urban living advantages to homeowners such as easy access to necessary establishments, investment opportunities, and convenient travel routes. Lifestyle centers like the Anjo World, Cebu Ocean Park, SM Seaside City Cebu, and Il Corso are currently attracting a lot of activities in the area. And once the Cebu-Cordova Link Express opens, homeowners of Almond Drive will surely enjoy more accessibility.

A Living Space You Deserve

This 1.5-hectare two-phase development made up of townhouses and the award-winning Courtyards walk-up condo units offer unbeatable urban living with its progressive and investment-worthy location. The property highlights unconfined and low-density living with open spaces and amenities suitable for your health and wellness. It features a swimming pool, clubhouse, kids playground, fitness gym, open courtyards, and gardens. This secured community is also equipped with a guardhouse, CCTV, perimeter fence and will be managed by a highly qualified property management team.

For more information about the property, visit www.primaryhomes.com or check out the PrimaryHomes Facebook page.

The well-laid-out living spaces of the Courtyards units are carefully-designed with quality features to maximize space and provide homeowners with comfort and ease. You can choose from its studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom units. Each unit is well planned and finished with quality features for comfort and a stress-free moving-in experience. On top of the basic finishes, units come with bedroom closets, kitchen sink, countertop and cabinets, provision of bathroom water heater outlet, and an area for a washing machine. All units are inclusive of car parking for one and two-bedroom units and motorcycle parking for studio units.

A Meaningful Investment

Almond Drive is a value for your investment. Backed by their solid years of experience in property development, you are sure to get more than you paid for when you invest with Primary Homes.

The Courtyards, an award-winning series, offers high-yield investment value with prices already inclusive of parking spaces and other perks achievable through flexible payment options such as bank financing, in-house financing, or Pag-Ibig loans.

The property also offers ISO-certified property management for worry-free ownership.

Be right at the heart of Cebu’s infrastructure developments, business centers, and be minutes away from necessities, lifestyle choices, and possibilities.

Break away from the hustle and bustle and move into a life of bliss. Stay close to what matters most to you and come home to Almond Drive.

ADVERTORIAL