Dondon Hontiveros is Acting Mayor of Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros will function as acting mayor of Cebu City for two weeks or until November 30 or December 1, 2021.

This after Cebu City Acting Mayor Michael Rama announced on Monday morning, November 15, 2021, that he will be taking a two-week leave of absence.

In a press conference, Rama said his leave will start on Tuesday afternoon, November 16, 2021.

Rama clarified that he will only be taking a long vacation in Cebu, something he hasn’t had for quite some time.

“I never had this long vacation and I’m entitled to this,” he said.

Rama urged City Hall employees not to make “the mouse play” while Hontiveros assumes the position and asked them not to test his patience that may lead him to “rock the boat.”

Hontiveros, for his part, said he will continue the flow of services offered by the city government to its constituents.

With this, he will be meeting with the department heads to continue to address the concerns in different barangays.

“When you say you take over, meaning you want to implement what you want or you just continue the flow of service. I would say the two weeks nga ihatag ni Sir Mike, which I think he will need as well, is murag ipadayon na nako ang service and that comes with meeting with the department heads for the next two weeks, continuous ang flow,” the former PBA player said.

“Well, dili man nato malikayan nga naay mga delays, but if ma push through ang mga meetings that we talked about last week, and there are some concerns needed in different barangays, ma address namo,” Hontiveros added, saying that he already set meetings with the barangay captain in Basak Pardo as well as the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) for their drainage problem.



Meanwhile, Rama said he will also be making some announcements regarding politics probably on Tuesday afternoon, November 16, or the day after the substitution for candidacies for the 2022 elections.

