It’s final: President Duterte files COC for senator

MANILA, Philippines — Beating the deadline for substitution, President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday filed his certificate of candidacy to join the senatorial race in the 2022 elections.

After his repeated claims that he has gone tired of politics and would seek retirement after his term in 2022, the President formalized his bid at the Commission on Elections main office in Intramuros, Manila City through a representative who filed on his behalf.

Duterte, on Sunday, said that he may seek for the country’s second highest position to show his dismay over the vice presidency run of his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

The older Duterte was skeptical why Duterte-Carpio would only seek the vice presidency when surveys show that she was leading among potential presidential candidates.

Duterte-Carpio was adopted by the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), the political party of presidential aspirant and son of late dictator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as his running mate.

gsg/EDV

