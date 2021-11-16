1st day of F2F classes in Region 7 went ’smoothly’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The first day of in-person classes in Central Visayas went smoothly, the Department of Education (DepEd-7) here reported.

Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd-7 director, said all eight schools in the region selected to proceed with the face-to-face classes were successful in pulling off the first day last Monday, November 15, 2021.

“So far, we’re doing good on the first day. I’m happy and proud to say that it’s been done smoothly and orderly,” Jimenez told reporters in a phone interview.

DepEd-7 attributed this development primarily to the support coming from local governments and parents.

“We are really grateful for the support of all our stakeholders. For giving their support and cooperation for our pilot limited face-to-face classes,” said Jimenez.

All eight schools in Central Visayas selected to go back to the traditional style of teaching were from Cebu.

These are Basak Elementary School (Samboan), Mahanlud Elementary School (Malabuyoc), Cabagdalan Elementary School (Balamban), Luyongbaybay Elementary School (Bantayan), Cañang-Marcelo Luna National High School (Oslob), Busay National High School (Moalboal), Pilar National High School (Pilar), and Siocon Elementary School (Bogo City).

Each school was given a budget amounting to a total of P150,000, both from DepEd’s Central Visayas and central offices, for the resumption of in-person classes, Jimenez added.

Most of the funds were used in setting up plastic barriers, hand washing stations, and temperature check stations in compliance with existing health standards.

DepEd-7, together with officials from DepEd’s central office, also did a quick inspection in all eight schools in Cebu on Monday.

According to Jimenez, DepEd Usec. Diosdado San Antonio, head of the department’s Curriculum and Instruction, was impressed on Central Visayas’ preparedness for the reopening of schools.

In the meantime, the DepEd-7 top official said they will regularly monitor these schools until January 31, 2022, the last day of in-person classes.

“This is already part of our contingency plans. We will be monitoring everyday,” added Jimenez.

On the other hand, the National Union of Students in the Philippines in Cebu (NUSP-Cebu) urged DepEd to reinforce health protocols in schools.

In a statement sent to reporters, NUSP-Cebu expressed concern that the department’s ‘no swab policy’ could only hinder the full reopening of face-to-face classes.

“As schools resume onsite operations, NUSP-Cebu re-echoes the demand for key health protection measures during limited face-to-face classes and to allow for more school reopening both in the region and the whole country,” the group said.

Among the suggestions they raised included ‘special vaccination’ for schools chosen to join the in-person classes, a weekly antigen testing for learners, teachers and staff, improving ventilation in classrooms, and mass hiring of nurses.

Over 500 students in Central Visayas participated in the government’s pilot implementation of limited face-to-face classes.

