DOTr: Face shields not required for public transport in areas under alert levels 1-3

MANILA, Philippines — Commuters traveling in areas placed under Alert Levels 3 and below are no longer required to wear face shields, according to the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

“In line with the directive issued by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force), which was also approved by the Palace, wearing of face shields in areas where Alerts Level 1, 2 and 3 are in place, is no longer mandatory. It will be voluntary,” DOTr representative to the IATF for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and Undersecretary Artemio Tuazon Jr. said in a statement issued on Viber Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Duterte earlier gave the green light to nix the mandatory use of face shields in areas under Alert Levels 1, 2 and 3.

With the President’s approval of the resolution on face shield use, DOTr and its attached agencies will implement the following guidelines for commuters, which will take effect immediately:

1. Areas under Alert Level 5 and those experiencing granular lockdowns are required to use face shields in addition to face masks.

2. Areas under Alert Level 4 are subject to the discretion of local government units and private establishments in terms of face shield use.

3. Areas under Alert Levels 3, 2 and 1 may voluntarily use face shields.

Metro Manila is currently under Alert Level 2 until Nov. 30, after the independent OCTA Research Group observed a so-called slight uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Despite the lifting of the mandatory use of face shields, DOTr said, “stringent preventive measures remain in effect to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in all public transport facilities.”

These include the mandatory wearing of face masks, strict enforcement of the social distancing measure, and frequent sanitation, the agency added.

