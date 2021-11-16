Cebu City Jail eyes ‘no contact visitation’ facility

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The jail warden of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory said that they look to establish a ‘no contact visitation’ facility after 99 percent of their inmates are already fully vaccinated.

Jail Superintendent Jose Abueva, Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory warden, said that they need to establish a ‘no contact visitation’ facility first before they can allow the visitation inside the city jail to ensure the health and safety of their inmates.

“With regard to the visitation, we are not sure that we can resume it because as per directive from the NHQ (National Headquarters), we need to ensure the health security and safety of our PDL. As of now, wala pa tay facility for no contact visitation,” Abueva said.

Abueva said that they are now finding ways on how they can put up a separate facility for this to avoid any untoward incident that may happen. This facility would allow visitation without physical contact. This is necessary to avoid the possible transmission of the COVID-19 virus inside the facility.

“No contact visitation is a new visitation approach wherein there is no direct physical contact. The PDL and visitor meet in a cubicle of which there is a see-through glass barrier placed in between the two. They will use an intercom for their communication, like the visitation area in the US,” Abueva said.

Recently, Abueva said that there could be a chance that visitation in the city jail will be back once all inmates will be inoculated against COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, November 16, 2021, of around 6,000 total inmates in the city jail, 99 percent are already fully vaccinated. This leaves more or less 100 others still not vaccinated. Abueva said that these inmates have personal reasons on why they do not want to be vaccinated and jail officials respect these reasons.

Abueva also said that as of this posting, they do not have COVID-19 cases among their inmates.

