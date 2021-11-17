A Thanksgiving Feast awaits you at Uno

With the Christmas season officially underway, the annual Thanksgiving celebration is surely right around the corner.

On November 25, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., prepare yourselves for an awesome feast like no other as Waterfront Cebu’s UNO restaurant opens its doors once again to treat its valued guests and clients with classic Thanksgiving favorites for only PHP 998.00 nett/person.

The Thanksgiving celebration is a special holiday celebrating the harvest and other blessings of the past year commemorated in different parts of the globe such as in the United States, Canada, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Liberia. It is a chance to spend time with friends and family over a sumptuous meal and reflect on what’s most important in life. It is one of the most celebrated holidays in the United States and due to the Philippines’ strong ties with the Western country, Waterfront brings this tradition alive for everyone to enjoy!

Call (032) 232-6888 (local 2) for table reservations.

Prepared by the hotel’s outstanding culinary dream team, guests will surely enjoy a special Thanksgiving-themed dinner buffet featuring the holiday’s classic and well-loved dishes such as roasted turkey with cranberry sauce, honey-glazed ham, and other delectable dishes.

To ensure a safe and much enjoyable dining experience for its guests, the city hotel continues to implement minimum safety and health measures.

Never miss out on the opportunity to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with your family and friends here at the center of it all.

