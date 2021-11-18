City Hall looks to increase number of fully vaccinated employees by the end of November

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The number of fully vaccinated Cebu City Hall employees is expected to increase by the end of November.

Based on the data released by the Office of the Acting Mayor Michael Rama, who is currently having his two-week vacation leave, more than 85 percent of around 6,000 employees of the City Hall are already fully vaccinated.

Susanne Ardusa, overseer from the Office of the Vice Mayor, said they have been meeting with the department heads and offices to continue to advocate vaccination to those who are still unvaccinated.

“So hopefully before the end of November, modaghan na silang magpabakuna kay sige man tag agwat,” she said.

Out of the submitted names from casual, regular, and job order employees of the City hall, Ardusa said majority of the unvaccinated are job orders.

She said department heads are urged to group their subordinates who have not yet received their jabs since they plan to invite doctors to answer whatever their concerns may be that may be with the vaccination.

“Mag invite ta’g mga doctors, i-explain siguro og naa sila’y mga concerns, para sad makuhaan ang ilang mga kahadlok or doubts in having themselves vaccinated. So atong himuon ang tanan kay mao may instruction ni Sir Mike nga ato gyung pabakunahan ang tanan,” she added.

It can be recalled that Rama said he would not allow the release of the P20,000 Christmas bonuses if not all employees would be vaccinated.

