Mindanao Challenge: No Visayas team to join VisMin Super Cup 2nd conference 

CEBU CITY, Philippines —No Visayas-based teams will be seen in action in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup that runs from November 20 to December 19, 2021 in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The league’s Chief Operations Officer (COO) Chelito Caro told CDN Digital that Visayas-based teams, particularly those based in Cebu decided to skip this conference.

Thus, this conference will be billed as the “Mindanao Challenge” featuring the best basketball teams in Mindanao.

“Wala sila moapil karon kay medyo layo-an sila. Next conference na sila moapil. Naa ta third conference sa Cebu na nato i-held, diha na nato makita ang mga teams sa Cebu as well as ang mga new teams from Dumaguete, Consolacion ug Compostela nga ni commit na nga moapil,” said Caro.

(They did not join now because they found it is very far. They will join in the next conference. There will be a third conference, which we will hold in Cebu, that is where we will see the Cebu teams as well as the new teams from Dumaguete and Consolacion that have committed to join.)

Seven Mindanao-based teams will compete in the league’s second conference.

The inaugural conference’s overall champion, the Basilan-BRT Peace Riders lead the eight teams to compete in the league.

The other teams are MisOr Kuyamis, Iligan Archangels, Kapatagan Buffalo Braves, Pagadian Explorers, Roxas Vanguards, and the Zamboanga Sibugay Anak Mindanao Warriors.

Cebuano players reinforcement

Despite not having Visayas-based teams, still many Cebuano cagers reinforce the roster of several teams that compete in this conference.

The Buffalo Braves is stacked with Cebuano cagers in Jonel Bonganciso, Adrian Lao, Jayford Rodriguez, Richmond Bersabal, Allan Sala, Jesus Saga, Cris Bernad Regero, Anchor Igot, Djoene Torres and Kent Ariar.

Meanwhile, the Peace Riders will be reinforced by Manila Chooks TM’s Cebuanos Mac Tallo and Zach Huang and will be coached by Aldin Ayo.

On the other hand, Cesafi MVP Shaquille Imperial, Rhaffy Octobre and Michole Sorela, who played for the Visayas leg champions, the KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue City will suit up for the newcomer, Anak Mindanao Warriors.

Caro reassured Cebuano basketball fans that the Visayas and Cebu-based teams will be back in action in the third conference in February.

They are planning to hold it in Cebu City and hopefully can accommodate audience at that time.

RELATED STORIES

Anak Mindanao Warriors is newest team in Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup

Single leg planned for second conference of VisMin Super Cup

It’s green and go for Mindanao leg of VisMin Super Cup

Second conference of Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup to feature 12 teams

GAB lauds success of VisMin Super Cup

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy