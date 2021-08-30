GAB lauds success of VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra lauded the organizers of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup for a succuessful maiden season.

During the GAB monthly virtual press conference, Mitra noted the success of the southern basketball league despite the challenges it encountered, which he said were just birth pains.

“Maiden season, so andami pang adjustments. Andami pang challenges and andami pang problema na kailangan malampasan ng mga organizers nga league. We gave them a directive to shape up or ship out. Mukhang tumino at umayos and they ended on a high note,” said Mitra.

“Congratulations sa VisMin Super Cup! The experiment worked and it goes to show that there are a lot of basketball players and much fans in the Visayas and Mindanao.”

It can be remembered that GAB intervened in the league when the Siquijor Mystics and the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes were involved in a controversy that included alleged game-fixing during the Visayas leg last April in Alcantara town, southwestern Cebu.

GAB already recognized the organizers’ swift action of punishing those involved, resulting in the perpetual banishment of the Siquijor team and its players. The organizers also meted multiple suspensions and slapped fines on the Lapu-Lapu team.

Nevertheless, the league managed to finish with flying colors, capped off by the championship victory of the still unbeaten Jumbo Plastic Basilan Peace Riders over the KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue.

Mitra assured league organizers and officials that they will continue to walk with them in the second season of the league slated to start on October 25 in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Game fixing

Mitra also revealed that they are still working on the appropriate cases to be filed on those allegedly involved in the controversy in the Visayas leg.

“GAB’s legal division and its anti-illegal gambling unit are working overtime. We want to be careful about this. We don’t just have to file it kung ma di-dismiss lang. Kung mag file tayo, kailangan kumpleto. Next month, we have an update about this,” said Mitra.

“If we go to the court, we make sure we have winning chance. We want to set a lesson for people thinking about making money going to game fixing.”

Meanwhile, the league’s basketball operations head, Chelito Caro, revealed that there might be more teams from both the Visayas and Mindanao who will join the second conference.

