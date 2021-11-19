GAB chairman Mitra brings home WBC award

Cebu City, Philippines—Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra will fly back to the country with a prestigious award from the World Boxing Council (WBC) after attending the 59th WBC Convention in Mexico City, Mexico.

GAB, the Philippine sports regulatory agency, was recognized as the “Commission of the Year” award among 161 other countries that participated in the convention.

Earlier this year, Mitra and GAB were recognized by the WBC for the ‘relentless work and passion’ in implementing their duty in serving professional athletes and boxers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the WBC Convention which officially wraps up on November 19, 2021 (November 20, Manila Time), the award was formally handed to GAB through Mitra.

For Mitra, who is in his last term as GAB Chairman, the recognition “is a fitting farewell and lasting legacy of President Rodrigo Duterte and the current Board.”

The first time GAB received such award was in 2017, roughly a year after Mitra was appointed as GAB Chairman by President Duterte.

The WBC particularly pointed out GAB’s innovative effort to help professional sports in the Philippines stay afloat amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

GAB successfully provided financial assistance to more than a hundred combat sports athletes who were affected by the pandemic.

Plus, the sports regulating agency also renewed their annual Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Department of Health (DOH) in providing free medical and neurological services for boxers, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters, and Muay Thai fighters in the country.

Ultimately, GAB’s initiative in procuring multiple portable infrared CT-scan machines used in every professional boxing fight card in the Philipppines was the main basis for WBC to give the agency the award.

