7 Mandaue City Hall employees test positive for drugs

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Seven personnel from three offices of the Mandaue City Hall on Friday tested positive for illegal drug use from a surprise drug test conducted on Tuesday, November 16.

Mandaue City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, the focal person of the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council, said the seven employees are from the City Health Office, Emergency Operations Center, and City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.

She said results will be subjected to a confirmatory test.

Those who will yield positive results during the confirmatory test will undergo due process and rehabilitation.

Ruiz also said three other employees tried to cheat in the drug test by submitting water instead of a urine sample.

She said they will be called and will be asked to explain. They may also be asked to undergo another drug test.

They will also face administrative sanctions if this is proven to be true. She said it will depend on Mayor Jonas Cortes if he will give the culprits another chance or terminate them.

Ruiz said she was disappointed because the city has been vigorously campaigning against illegal drugs.

They would also check if there were personnel who tested positive or who tampered with their samples who are currently under the city’s Community-Based Rehabilitation Program. /rcg

