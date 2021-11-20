Rama, Hontiveros to take oath as Cebu City Mayor, Vice Mayor this Saturday

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Vice Mayor Michael Rama and Councilor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros will officially assume as Cebu City Mayor and Vice Mayor, respectively, starting this Saturday, November 20.

Both Rama and Hontiveros are set to take their oaths of office before Justice Gabriel Ingles this morning as required by law.

A new mayor will have to assume leadership of the Cebu City Hall following the death of mayor Edgardo Labella early on Friday morning, Nov. 19.

With Rama’s assumption as mayor, Hontiveros, the city’s number councilor, will also have to assume as vice mayor.

READ: BREAKING: Cebu City Mayor Labella passes away

Rama was supposed to take a two-week vacation leave that started last Tuesday, November 16, something that he has not had for quite some time.

He left Councilor Hontiveros in-charge of the City.

READ: Dondon Hontiveros is Acting Mayor of Cebu City

But Rama to eventually cut short his leave and report back for work starting this Saturday following Labella’s death.

“I will be assuming [as Mayor], and let’s look forward on whatever is in front [of us]. Let’s see how things will go,” he said in an interview at the late mayor’s wake Friday night.

Rama and Hontiveros were among the first to visit Labella’s wake the Crystal Palace Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes in Barangay Lahug. They were with Councilors Raymond Alvin Garcia and Gerry Guardo.

