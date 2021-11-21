17 passengers rescued from capsized boat in Danao City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 17 individuals, including some children, were rescued off the waters of Danao City early on Sunday morning, November 21, after the pump boat that they boarded capsized.

In a report from Danao City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), the passengers came from Cebu City and were bound to Bato town in Leyte.

No one was reported missing or dead.

“Nadawat namo ang tawag dinhe sa opisina, gikan sa barangay, mga alas 5:43 a.m,” said Jerome Compañero, personnel of the Danao City DRRMO.

The CDRRMO added that fishermen from Barangay Maslog were the first to assist the survivors of the vessel, and to report it to the barangay authorities.

Citing their initial findings, Compañero said, all passengers came from Alaska in Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City.

They were also provided with new clothes and food, he added.

“Sa pagkakarun, ang among opisina ginaarrange na sa paghatud nila balik sa Alaska Mambaling,” he said.

In the meantime, the city’s DRRMO is coordinating with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to determine why the vessel capsized.

Danao City, a third-class component city in Cebu province, is located approximately 48 kilometers north of Cebu City.

