Birhen sa Regla fiesta celebration in Lapu-Lapu City ‘peaceful’, says LLCPO chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There were no major untoward incidents that happened during the Birhen sa Regla fiesta celebration in Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office director, said this on Sunday, November 21, a day after the fiesta celebration.

Banzon said that at least 150 police personnel were deployed on Saturday to secure people celebrating the fiesta and to ensure that health protocols were still strictly observed during the activities conducted such as during the motorcade.

Apart from securing the crowd, Banzon said that there were also policemen, who monitored nearby establishments to ensure that they follow the limited capacity of customers to cater to.

Banzon said that before the fiesta, they had already anticipated possible commotions that might happen since a lot were expected to get intoxicated during the fiesta celebration, and yet, there were no major incidents recorded.

Earlier, Nagiel Bañacia, chief of the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO), on his Facebook post, stated that eight persons landed in the hospital after they suffered injuries from different incidents.

According to Bañacia, seven of them were injured from road accidents while one was stabbed on the abdomen on Saturday, November 20.

Banzon, on the other hand, encouraged anyone, who might be victims of stabbing in the city to report this to their office so they could investigate this and apprehend their attackers.

