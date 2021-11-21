Chan: Lapu-Lapu health care workers to start getting COVID-19 booster shots on Nov. 22

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government will start inoculating medical health care workers in the city with booster shots of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan announced this on his Facebook page.

“Ang mga HEALTH WORKERS mao ang unang grupo nga mahatagan sa booster tungod kay sila ang unang grupo nga nahimong ga-una para sa COVID-19 vaccines sa dihang nagsugod kita sa kampanya sa pagbakuna niadtong buwan sa Abril,” Chan said on his Facebook post.

(The health workers are the first group to get the booster shots because they are the first group to get the COVID-19 vaccines when we started the vaccination campaign in the month of April.)

The booster shot vaccination will be held at the Pajo gym in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City.

He said that the booster shot would aim to boost the resistance of the health workers against the COVID-19.

Booster shots are given to those who have been fully vaccinated in the past six months.

“Palihug sa pagpaabot og text confirmation nga kamo paadtoon sa atong booster site ug kung ugaling aduna na kamoy madawat nga mensahe dalha ang inyong vaccination card ug inyong valid ID,” he added.

(Please wait for a text confirmation that you are asked to go to the booster site and if you already received the message bring your vaccination card and a valid ID with you.)

After the health workers, the booster shots will also be given to senior citizens, persons with disability (PWDs), essential workers, among others.

For more information, Chan said that Oponganons may contact the Ahong Cares Hotline through cell phone numbers: 09164416690, 09618067946, 09618067941, 09672206071 or landline: 340-2124.

RELATED STORIES

DOH: Private companies not yet allowed to use excess vaccines as booster shot

Talisay City to start giving booster shots to healthcare workers on Monday

Mandaue starts giving booster shots to health workers

Priority groups to get COVID-19 booster shots starting November – Galvez

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy