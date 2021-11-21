Hoyohoy tows Iligan City Archangels to a close win against Pagadian Explorers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Iligan City Archangels escaped the Pagadian Explorers, 92-90, behind Jack Hoyohoy’s heroics in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup 2nd conference at the Pagadian City Gymnasium here on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Hoyohoy led the Archangels’ charge with 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 11 in the payoff period, to go with nine rebounds to negate his seven turnovers.

And the product of Our Lady of Fatima University, who is serving as one of the Luzon-based players for the Archangels, stepped up in the final stretch of the game.

Up by just a point with less than three minutes left in the game, Hoyohoy connected five straight points on two free throws and a triple to stretch the Archangels lead to six, 88-82, with 1:14 left.

In the ensuing play, Edzel Mag-isa converted a bucket for the Explorers but Lugie Cuyos retaliated with a trey on the other end, 91-84.

The Explorers Jezhreel Acaylar and Judel Fuentes nailed back-to-back threes to bring them within striking range, 90-91, with 3.5 seconds left in the final period.

They forced a foul which sent Cuyos to the charity stripe. Cuyos then split the two free throws while the Explorers failed to take their final shot as the final buzzer sounded.

“I really give credit to the boys,” said Archangels head coach Kiko Flores.

“They’ve been working on this every day. Actually last night they did cry noong natalo kami sa Basilan by breaks of the game,” he said.

It was a fitting win for the Archangels who were forced to back out in the inaugural season’s Mindanoa leg due to internal problems.

With a brand-new roster, they finally earned their much-deserved victory.

Cuyos aided Hoyohoy with 18 points and seven rebounds for Iligan while Arche Salo chipped in 10 points.

Iligan forged a tie with Pagadian with identical 1-1 records.

Niño Ibañez led the fight for the Explorers with 16 points and six rebounds, while Mag-Isa, Fuentes, and Keanu Caballero all got 11 points apiece.

Iligan and Pagadian will cap their respective three straight games schedule tomorrow.

Pagadian will go against MisOr at 4 pm while the Iligan battles Zamboanga Sibugay at 6:30 pm.

The Scores:

Iligan 92 – Hoyohoy 30, Cuyos 18, Salo 10, Tamayo 8, Daguisonan 8, Torres 8, Aparice 4, Benitez 2, Cruz 2, Quinga 2, Bernardino 0, Tagolimot 0.

Pagadian 90 – Ibañez 16, Mag-Isa 11, Fuentes 11, Caballero 11, Diaz 9, Acaylar 7, Opiso 6, Pamaran 4, Qumado 3, Pepito 3, Dechos 3, Singedas 3, Uri 2, Saludsod 1, Demigaya 0.

Quarterscores: 25-32, 47-51, 72-68, 92-90.

RELATED STORIES

Pagadian Explorers nail first win in Chooks-to-Go VisMin Cup vs Roxas Vanguards

Basilan Peace Riders hack out a close win against Iligan City Archangels in VisMin Cup opener

Homegrown players to be given more playing time in VisMin Cup 2nd season

Imperial ready to help Anak Mindanao team compete in VisMin Cup

Mindanao Challenge: No Visayas team to join VisMin Super Cup 2nd conference

Anak Mindanao Warriors is newest team in Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy