Talisay, Minglanilla halfway done in COVID vaccination goal

CEBU CITY, Philippines—As December draws closer, more and more localities in Cebu are halfway done in reaching their target COVID immunization coverage rate.

Latest report from the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC) showed that Talisay City has already inoculated 50 percent of its target population with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines as of November 22.

Talisay City, which borders Cebu City in the south, is targeting to vaccinate a total of 179,531 residents.

With the recent developments, this means that the city has already given the 2nd dose of the vaccine to around 90,000 individuals.

Its neighboring town, Minglanilla, also breached the 50-percent target after posting a 59 percent COVID immunization coverage rate on the same date.

There are 92,494 individuals in Minglanilla who are eligible to receive free COVID-19 vaccines from the national government.

Of this number, approximately 54,500 have already completed their inoculation schedule.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of VVOC, lauded the local governments’ milestones in their respective COVID vaccination drive.

“Talisay City and Minglanilla (are) doing well,” said Loreche.

The cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu continue to lead among localities in Metro Cebu that have the highest COVID vaccination coverage rate.

Both cities already are close to achieving its goal of ‘herd immunity,’ in which 70 percent of its target population are fully vaccinated.

Mandaue City’s immunization coverage rate for the 2nd dose is at 69 percent while Lapu-Lapu City is at 65 percent.

The island-province of Cebu has already administered over 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the same VVOC data showed.

Cebu is one of the priority areas for the national government’s COVID-19 vaccination drive outside Metro Manila.

