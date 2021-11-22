Baguio suffers another loss

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Tuguegarao Perlas Spikers inflicted a third straight loss to Baguio City with a 25-10,25-5, and 25-14 decision in the ongoing Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Aquamarine Recreational Center in Lipa City, Batangas.

Jho Maraguinot led the Perlas Spikers withh 10 points and six aces as the team grabbed their second straight win, bouncing back from their opening day defeat against Chery Tiggo.

Coach Rei Diaz was satisfied the way the Perlas Spikers performed in the 68-minute contest.

“The most important thing is helping one another. And for everyone to be committed,” Diaz said. “So far, everyone is sticking to our goal. So far, so good.”

The Perlas Spikers displayed a balanced attack with Cza Carandang contributing nine points, Roma Joy Doromal adding eight points and Norielle Ipac drilling in six.

Nicole Tiamzon chipped in four points to go with eight digs, Jules Samonte scored all of her three points from the service area and setter Fen Emnas tossed in 16 excellent sets and also scored three points.

For Maraguinot, who was acquired by the Perlas Spikers earlier this year, the Champions League will serve as a confidence builder for her.

“I’m taking it one day at a time. There are still a lot of be fixed but I’m grateful that my teammates are helping me,” she said.

They will face the formidable F2 Logistics Cargo Movers tomorrow, Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

“We will give them a good fight,” said skipper Michelle Morente against her former club composed mostly of De La Salle stars.

Baguio City dropped to 0-3 (won-loss).

/bmjo

