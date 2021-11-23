PB approves Capitol’s P18.3B budget for 2022

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | November 23,2021 - 03:23 PM
Budget hearing of the Cebu Provincial Government at the Social Hall of the Capitol’s Legislative Building. The Provincial Board on November 22 approved the executive’s proposal to allocate P18.3 billion as its budget for 2022. | Photo from Vice Gov. Hilario ‘Junjun’ Davide III FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Provincial Board here approved the Capitol’s request to allocate around P18.3 billion in public funds as its budget for 2022.

Sixth District Board Member Glenn Anthony Soco announced to reporters that the province’s legislative body passed on third and final reading the Appropriation Ordinance for the fiscal year 2022 during their regular session on November 22.

The Appropriation Ordinance effectively allowed the executive to tap into the provincial government’s coffers for next year’s spending.

Soco, who chairs the Provincial Board’s Committee on Budget and Appropriations and the primary author of the Appropriation Ordinance, said there were no objections and amendments made during the budget hearing.

“No changes and no amendments… And yes, (it was approved unanimously),” Soco said.

“The Appropriation Ordinance was passed for second reading and after its approval, a 10-minute recess was called. After which, the AO was endorsed and approved for third and final reading,” he added.

At P18.3 billion, the Capitol’s budget for next year is the highest yet. It is P3 billion higher than this year’s budget of P15 billion.

Based on documents members of the media obtained earlier, half of the funds for 2022 will be spent on social services, accounting for 51 percent, or P9.4 billion, of the entire share.

Under social services, the provincial government will be spending approximately P6.3 billion to improve its existing healthcare services.

The Capitol has also earmarked P5.9 billion to aid the province’s economic recovery which included the creation of infrastructural projects, development of bulk and level-three water systems, and expanding the province’s road networks.    /rcg

