Dutchess Dagami Warriors cruise to finals with win over Negros Kingsmen

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors cruised into the south division finals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup Conference by trouncing the Negros Kingsmen in their semifinal showdown last Saturday evening.

The Dutchess Dagami Warriors, the top-seed of the south division and the only remaining Cebu-based pro chess team in the tournament, were 13.5-7.5, and 12-9, in their two-round showdown.

The Dutchess Dagami Warriors comprised of Israeli Grand Master (GM), Nitzan Steinberg, National Master (NM), Merben Roque, Women’s International Master (WIM), Bernadette Galas, Mario Mangubat, Bryle Arellano, Michael Pagaran, and Allan Pason.

They will be facing the third seed Iloilo Kisela Knights, who staged a huge upset by eliminating the second seed Camarines Soaring Eagles.

The Kisela Knights outlasted the Soaring Eagles after they pulled off an Armageddon tie-breaker match victory, 2-1, after they tied in regulation.

The Soaring Eagles beat the Kisela Knights in the first round with an Armageddon tie breaker, 2-1, after they both scored 10.5.

The Kisela Knights bounced back by winning the second round,12.5-8.5.

Thus, they went on the Armageddon tie-breaker match where the Kisela Knights emerged victorious to earn the south division finals berth versus the Dutchess Dagami Warriors.

The Kisela Knights will rely on Armenian GM Hovhannes Gabuzyan in their match versus the Cordova on July 28, Wednesday. The rest of the Kisela Knights is composed of Karl Victor Ochoa, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, NM Cesar Mariano, Fritz Bryan Porras, NM John Michael Silvederio, and Dennis Bernas.

/dbs