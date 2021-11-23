Only 69 active COVID-19 cases left in Cebu City, lowest this year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For the first time, Cebu City has only 69 active cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVD-19) left, the lowest it has ever recorded this year.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), said that the cases have been dropping rapidly in the past weeks.

“Karong tuiga mao man tingale niy pinakagamay. If you notice three months agon moabot tag 400 ka new cases per day. Ngano man? Vaccination is one, it’s really very helpful. Mao gyod na siyay hinagiban nato,” said Garganera.

The vaccination drive, the cooperation of establishments, and the discipline of the people have contributed to the massive drop of active cases in the city this year, Garganera said.

EOC considers this as success, but fears that people will be complacent. So they are appealing to the public to be compliant with the health protocols to avoid another surge, especially for the upcoming holidays.

“First surge–can be excused since no country was really prepared. On the second surge, we were prepared, case fatality decreased tremendously. For the third surge – we were caught off guard, the Delta variant was too fast. But for another fourth surge? There should be no excuse. We know what we are up against, and we know what’s coming. When the surge comes and we are not ready, there is absolutely no excuse,” said the councilor.

As Mayor Michael Rama has ordered that all establishments be opened by December 2021, as long as they cater to vaccinated individuals, the EOC said this can only be possible if the vaccination program speeds up.

The city is currently at 46 percent vaccination of the target population, but it must be noted that the city plans to vaccinate over 800,000 individuals, and close to 500,000 have already gotten at least the first dose.

The EOC hopes that more people will get vaccinated so that even when all establishments are open, there is that layer of protection knowing that an outbreak will be unlikely anymore.

For establishments, Garganera said the cinemas are ready to open depending on each management’s schedule. The only establishments yet to be inspected are karaoke houses.

“Ang karaoke man gud enclosed area, low ceiling, air-conditioned, not well ventilated. We are still putting the protocols in place para eventually makaopen na sila such as vaccinated ra, limited capacity, etcetera,” he said.

As for contact sports, the EOC is planning to submit a proposal to Mayor Rama on the possible return of these activities for vaccinated individuals but only for practices and recreational purposes.

“Wala lang say tournaments, wala lang say audience,” said the councilor. /rcg

