Roxas Vanguards flatten Kapatagan in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Roxas Vanguards played inspired basketball in bashing Kapatagan, 89-77, on Tuesday in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

With their lead down to just five, 77-72, the Vanguards unleashed a game-finishing 11-2 burst for the emphatic win.

Cyrus Tabi started the run with a shot-clock beating floater before he, alongside Marlon Monte and Nick Abanto buried three straight treys, 88-74, with less than a minute to go.

It was both an inspirational and emotional victory for the Vanguards who dedicated their win to their utility staff Gerry Cojuangco who passed away on Sunday.

“Itong game na ito dine-dedicate namin kay Gerry Cojuangco,” said Roxas head coach Alvin Grey.

“May mga lapses kami pero noong fourth quarter, gumana ‘yung trap defense namin.”

Marlon Monte fired 27 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and a perfect 9-of-9 from the stripe to lead the Vanguards. He also had five rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Tabi also came up big with 19 points, six assists, and five rebounds, while Kentoy Segura was a spark off the bench with 13 points.

Former Tabogon Voyagers big man, Gayford Rodriguez of Cebu paced the Buffalos with 18 points and eight rebounds. Fellow Cebuano and ex-KCS Mandaue forward Jonel Bonganciso had 11 points.

Richard Kwong and Garexx Puerto combined for 20 points, 18 from the first half, but failed to stop Roxas.

Kapatagan will square off with Zamboanga Sibugay tomorrow at 4 pm, for a chance to get into the win column.

Meanwhile, Roxas returns on Friday against Iligan at 4 pm.

The Scores:

Roxas 89 – Monte 27, Tabi 19, Segura 13, Gimpayan 8, Dela Cruz 6, Basco 6, Mabigat 4, Abanto 3, Templo 2, Valin 1, Bonleon 0.

Kapatagan 77 – Rodriguez 18, Bonganciso 11, Kwong 10, Puerto 10, Lao 8, Ariar 6, Daanoy 5, Sala 2, Incio 2, Sollano 2, Saga 2, Regero 1.

Quarterscores: 30-19, 48-41, 64-59, 89-77. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Roxas Vanguards outlast Pagadian Explorers in VisMin Super Cup semis

Roxas Vanguards pad streak to five

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy