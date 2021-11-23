Jake Ejercito’s sweet birthday message to daughter Ellie

CEBU, Philippines—Jake Ejercito pens a sweet birthday message for daughter Ellie in a series of photo dump on Instagram on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Ellie is celebrating her 10th birthday today.

The celebrity dad made a promise to her daughter to always be by her daughter’s side “endlessly.”

“Carrying you through the waves of life for a decade (😳🥲) now!! And I promise to continue doing so endlessly, every single day. There will never be enough room in this world for daddy’s love for you

Happy birthday, my love xx” he wrote as a caption.

Last Thursday, November 18, 2021, Ejercito posted a series of photos and videos from the surprise party he prepared for Ellie on his Instagram story.

Jake and his family flew to the island of Siargao last November 18 to celebrate Ellie’s birthday.

Ejercito and his family held the surprise at a resort, which according to him, marks Ellie’s birthday week.

Ellie is Ejercito’s daughter with ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann. /rcg

