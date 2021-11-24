Police to closely monitor ports of entry for crime prevention amid anticipated activities in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A top official of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said they will be closely monitoring all ports of entry to prevent criminals from other areas in the country to take advantage of the upcoming activities here.

In an interview on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, CCPO deputy director for operations, said this is one way to prevent the rise in crimes in the city.

“Primarily ang atoa gyung preparation anang mga expected nga activities nato nga daghan sad ang mga possibilities nga dunay pag increase sa krimen is target hardening. It will be a close monitoring sa tanang mga entry specially sa mga barko nga maoy sakyan unya,” he said.

Parilla said they already have the identities of some criminals, particularly pickpockets, who would usually come to Cebu during Christmas and Sinulog.

“Duna nata’y mga identities ana and even sa ilahang mga leader-leader. So mao na’y atoang gi monitor. That is part of ur target hardening, and then information dissemination… nga dili sila makaigo. Dili sila hatagan og higayon nga maka commit og crime. That is part sa atoang target hardening,” he added.

Parilla recalled that Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO director on Monday, November 22, instructed all station commanders in the city to start target hardening and coordinate with small lodging houses and financial institutions.

READ: CCPO chief to station commanders: Start target hardening amid upcoming Christmas, Sinulog events

But as precautionary measures, Ligan advised all the business establishments to put up security cameras or closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs), saying this great help in identifying suspects should a crime occur in their establishments.

Ligan also shared that newly installed Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama had directed him to maintain the peace and order situation in the city. /rcg

