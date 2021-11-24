Country’s top downhill daredevils to see action in Danao race this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The elite division of the upcoming PhilCycling National Mountain Bike Down Hill Championships in Danao City is stacked with virtually who’s who in the country’s mountain biking scene.

The much-anticipated event will finally roll off this weekend, November 27 to 28, 2021, after several postponements in Danao City’s treacherous terrains.

No less than the 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalists Jerich Farr and Lea Belriga are in town to compete in the elite division of the downhill championships hosted by Danao City Sports Commission (DCSC).

Also competing are the 2019 SEA Games silver medalist JR Barba, and the 2018 National Down Hill champion Niño Eday.

Also expected to crowd the podium is Philippine national downhill team member Eboy Farr.

Jerich Farr bagged the gold medal in the men’s mountain bike downhill event in the 2019 SEA Games held in Laurel, Batangas while Barba finished second and Andy Prayoga of Indonesia in third.

Belgira, meanwhile beat Indonesia’s Tiara Andini Prastika and Vipavee Deekaballes of Thailand for the women’s downhill gold medal.

The downhill course is located in Barangay Sandayong Sur in the mountainous portion of Danao City.

Around a hundred mountain bike riders will compete in the cash-rich championships.

The elite champions in both men’s and women’s divisions will each receive P10,000 while the second and third placers will pocket, P6,000 and P3,000, respectively.

Meanwhile, the 16-below category champions will bring home P5,000 each while the second and third placers will pocket P3,000 and P2,000 each.

Winners in both the 36 to 45 years old and 46-above categories will pocket P5,000 each while the second and third placers will bank P3,000 and P2,000, respectively.

Riders are allowed to inspect and familiarize themselves with the course in tomorrow’s walk-the-course session from 8 am to 9:30 am and another session in the afternoon from 3 pm onwards. /rcg

