Misa de Gallo proposal: Only vaxxed people inside churches

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Only vaccinated individuals can attend Misa De Gallo inside the churches.

This is the proposal of the Cebu City Council’s committee on peace and order for the upcoming Midnight Masses from December 16 to 24, 2021.

Councilor Philip Zafra, committee chairperson, said they were considering to implement this vaccinated only policy for the Misa De Gallo to maintain the public health.

“Niuyon ang mga simbahan ana. We just want nga safe ta. Dili ta ganahan nga mosaka napud atong cases,” said Zafra in a phone interview.

(The church agreed with that. We just want that we are safe. We don’t want the cases to increase again.)

The proposal also includes the basic protocol for the conduct of the Misa De Gallo.

While vaccinated individuals can enter the churches, the outside perimeters can accomodate unvaccinated individuals because of the open air.

Still, Zafra said there was a suggestion that only older children must be brought to the churches.

Parents with babies and toddlers are discouraged to bring their children to the churches this year to protect them from getting infected.

The committee believes that it may be better for babies and children up to 11 years old to remain at home and avoid crowded events because there are still no available vaccines for children in this age range.

It can be noted that the city allows children to go out as long as they are accompanied by a vaccinated adult.

This policy may not be applicable during the Misa De Gallo if the proposal is approved.

Zafra said these proposals were still being reviewed as they would be submitting the proposed protocol to Acting Mayor Michael Rama soon.

The set-up will be the same that there will be sets of Masses twice a day, one at night and one at dawn to divide the crowd.

Just like last year, social distancing and health protocols will be implemented in all churches.

“Before November ends, hopefully, the mayor will have released the new directives,” he said.

In previous statements, Rama said he would be meeting the multisectoral convergence for the proposals for the Christmas traditions like the Misa de Gallo, parties, caroling, and others.

He said he would be issuing a directive for Christmas 2021 before the month ends.

/dbs

