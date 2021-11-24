Is Nadine Lustre opening up on her new love life?

CEBU, Philippines—Is Nadine Lustre slowly opening up about her new love life to the public?

For the first time, the actress posted a photo of her rumoured boyfriend Christopher Bariou on her Instagram account.

Lustre uploaded two photos: the first one, showing the full moon by the sea and the second one, showing a silhouette image of Bariou.

“full moon power,” she captioned her post.

She also mentioned his name for the first time on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 小宮希美 🤍 (@nadine)

Although she is yet to confirm if she is now in a relationship, fans and followers started speculating that Lustre now has a new boyfriend after she was reportedly spotted with a Frenchman on Siargao Island earlier this year.

She was also seen holding hands with the same man last October.

