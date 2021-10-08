Nadine supports VP Leni, trends on Twitter

DALAGUETE, Philippines—Nadine Lustre is once again trending on Twitter.

But this time, the Twitter world was abuzz after Nadine showed support to Vice President Leni Robredo who will run for President in the 2022 elections.

Nadine shared on her IG stories a video of Robredo’s speech and a graphic that says “VOTE BETTER” and “HALALAN2022” in pink shade.

The color pink is also Robredo’s campaign color.

Nadine shared these IG stories on Friday, October 8, 2021, a day after Robredo filed her candidacy.

Netizens on Twitter were quick to react. /rcg

