Visayan Surety & Insurance Corporation Celebrates 90th Anniversary Milestone

Visayan Surety & Insurance Corporation (VSIC) marks 90 years of being the ‘Insurer of Choice’ and a trusted name in the non-life insurance business. The firm looks back proudly on almost a century of being an industry leader in the region with a rich heritage and history of resiliency, stability, and financial strength.

Founded on July 14, 1931, the company was established amidst the great economic depression by a core group of pioneering and enterprising individuals in the business community. The founders were Manuel Gotianuy, former Cebu Governor Jose Leyson, Tomas Liao Lamco, Go Janco, Go Chan, Siong Mit, Lim Bonfing, Uy Chulay, Uy Peng Yong, and Lim Ni Kuan. Through the years, VSIC has survived two World Wars, the EDSA Revolution in 1986, as well as the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997 and most recently, the COVID-19 Pandemic. Notwithstanding the various crises which plagued the world and the country, Visayan Surety & Insurance Corporation has remained steadfast through nine decades and across three generations. Today, direct descendants of the founders continue the company’s legacy as major stockholders, prominently led by Chairman of the Board, Atty. Augusto W. Go.

“We mark the 90th year that the company has continuously rendered service to the insuring public and the insurance industry of the Philippines. We welcome this milestone with mixed feelings of awe, jubilation and nostalgia for the amazing years that had passed. We thank the insuring public and our dear clients, our growing sales force and employees, the shareholders of Visayan Surety & Insurance Corporation and finally, the Lord Almighty. Let us continue working hand in hand. Together, I am sure that the company will reach greater heights,” said Atty. Augusto W. Go who also sits as Chairman of the Board of VSIC and President of the University of Cebu, one of the country’s largest universities.

Under the leadership of the third generation, Visayan Surety & Insurance Corporation continues to uphold its untarnished reputation of honoring commitments to policyholders, business partners and the insuring public through prudence in its management style, and an unbroken line of financial strength, stability and security. After expanding its operations nationwide, VSIC now has fifteen branches located in key cities around the Philippines, with a workforce of 125 employees and boasting of a balanced insurance portfolio consisting of small, medium, large accounts and micro-insurance and a wide array of diversified insurance products.

According to VSIC President and CEO Kenneth L. Go, “What makes me proud about Visayan Surety & Insurance Corp. is that we have honored all our obligations, no matter how huge. We have always made it possible for clients to have claims settled, as long as it was valid and compensable. I am also proud for gaining the trust of our business partners and clients by living up to the old Chinese value of ‘word of honor’ with a seal of a handshake or giving one’s word and standing by it. Looking forward to the future, I envision Visayan Surety to become one of the most reputable and trusted non-life insurance company in the country, building deeply-rooted and valued relationships with our clients and business partners in the years to come.”

Visit Visayan Surety & Insurance Corporation’s official website www.visayansurety.com for more information on the company’s product offerings. For inquiries, contact (032) 231-1627, (032) 416-3844, or (032) 231-9581.