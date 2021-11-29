Mang Tinapay Cebu partners with DepEd in fight vs malnutrition

Mang Tinapay Cebu has partnered with the Department of Education (DepEd) in their effort to help fight malnutrition among school children through the conduct of a feeding program featuring their Enhanced DOST-FNRI NutriBun Squash Variant that is produced by their Tabunok branch.

Samples of their first DOST-FNRI Nutribun were recently distributed at the Biasong Elementary School in Talisay City. Present during the event were Junnielyn Teves, Mang Tinapay Area Manager-South and Joan Paula Zanoria, Mang Tinapay Regional Manager Central Visayas. They were joined by Michelle Racaza, the School-Based Feeding Program Coordinator, and school principal Wee Wyn C. Elnas.

The DOST-FNRI Nutribun program is expected to remedy the ill effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nutritional well-being of children. DOST-FNRI took the initiative to revive and enhance its vitamin-packed bread program as a means to address the prevalent malnutrition among children.

The DOST-FNRI Nutribun is an ideal and suitable snack and is also essential for inclusion in relief packs that are distributed during calamities and emergencies.

This nutribun contains micronutrients like iron and vitamin A. Its texture is softer and it weighs 160- 165 grams per piece, which is easier for children to hold and bite. Each serving of the Enhanced DOST-FNRI Nutribun contains 504 grams of calories, 17.8 grams of protein, 6.08 milligrams of iron, and 244 micrograms of vitamin A.

Mang Tinapay Cebu is one of the businesses in the country that is adopting the DOST-FNRI Nutribun technology. This helps provide livelihood opportunities to bakery workers, farmers, and other related suppliers and service providers.