Lapu starts antigen testing for unvaccinated mallgoers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government has already started conducting antigen testing for unvaccinated individuals who wish to enter the city’s malls and other establishments.

On Thursday, November 25, 2021, the City Health Office (CHO) has installed an antigen test booth inside a mall in Barangay Pajo.

It can be recalled that Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that starting Thursday, November 25, 2021, unvaccinated individuals should first undergo antigen testing before they would be allowed to enter malls and other establishments in the city.

The antigen testing is done on-site, with the city government providing the testing kits for mallgoers.

Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the City Health Office, however, said that they will give mallgoers an option whether to subject themselves to antigen tests or have themselves vaccinated.

“Kung moari sila, pwede sila magpa-antigen test, or magpabakuna sila kay naa man ta’y gimontar nga vaccination center diri,” Realiza said.

Realiza said that they allocated 200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the vaccination inside the mall.

She added that if a mallgoer tested positive for COVID-19 in the antigen test, they will be subjected to a confirmatory test through swab testing.

They will also be advised to undergo home quarantine while waiting for their swab test result.

“Home quarantine lang sila while magpaabot sa swab test. Usually after 24 to 48 hours mogawas nana ang result,” she added.

Currently, the city has 2,000 antigen test kits. It will also purchase additional 10,000 antigen test kits for this purpose.

On Friday, November 26, 2021, the CHO will install an antigen test booth in three more malls in the city. /rcg

