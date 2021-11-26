Security measures in Talisay City readied for 3-day nationwide vaccination

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Safety measures are set as Talisay City joins the 3-day nationwide vaccination drive starting Monday, November 29, 2021, to Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Office, said that there are at least nine police personnel who will be deployed in three vaccination areas in barangay Lagtang gymnasium, Starmall, and Gaisano located in South Road Properties (SRP).

Caballes added that at least three policemen are stationed in each of these vaccination sites to make sure that health protocols such as wearing of face masks and observing social distancing are strictly observed.

As they anticipate an influx of those who want to be vaccinated, Caballes said that they will be ready for this.

Caballes conducted a quick inspection of the sites on Friday, November 26, to check if there are adjustments that need to be made with regards to security measures.

/bmjo

READ MORE: CIU chief: 90% of arrested drug suspects claim transacting with Cebu City Jail PDLs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy