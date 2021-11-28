San Fernando port project starts in January 2022

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Construction of the port project in Barangay Poblacion in San Fernando town, southern Cebu is set to start in January 2022.

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) announced that they already completed procurement activities.

In an advisory, CPA said, the Cebu Port Commission during their board meeting on Friday, November 26, decided to award the contract to WTG Construction and Development Corporation after three failed biddings.

The port construction project is estimated to cost P336.1 million and will be funded by the Department of Transportation (DOTr). It will replace the already dilapidated port in the area.

CPA said General Manager Leonilo Miole is already set to issue a Notice of Award, sign the contract and issue the Notice to Proceed to allow the start of groundworks.

Project completion is set on May 2023.

Earlier, four bidders placed their bids on the San Fernando port project. But only two -WTG Construction and Development Corporation and BNR Construction and Development Corporation – passed the bid evaluation process and were declared as eligible.

WTG submitted the lowest bid price of P335 million and was declared as the the winning bidder with the lowest calculated and responsive bid.

“Once completed, the facility will form part of the Central Spine Roro Route Project of the DOTr that aims to make sure that Roro (roll on, roll off) facilities are in place to cater to trade and tourism needs and maintain inter-island connectivity,” the CPA statement reads.

“San Fernando Port Project is expected to cater to vessels plying from the town to Tubigon and Jagna ports in Bohol, to the municipalities of Mambajao and Mahinog in Camiguin and then finally stop at harbors in Balingoan and Cagayan de Oro in Misamis Oriental,” it added.

RELATED STORY

New San Fernando port undergoes 3rd bidding

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy