Truly a Cebuano by heart, Jpark Island Resort’s Alex Aquino receives the 2021 Outstanding Hotel Sales & Marketing Manager in the Philippines at the 7th Virtus Awards

Alexis John “Alex” Aquino, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu’s Head of Marketing & Communication is the 2021 awardee of the 7th Virtus Awards for the Outstanding Hotel Sales & Marketing Manager given by Hotel Sales and Marketing Association International Inc., (HSMA). The hybrid event was held at the Grand Ballroom of Conrad Hotel Manila last October 29, 2021, and was broadcast on various social media channels.

Alex, at 31, is one of the youngest sales and marketing leaders who started his career as a flight attendant right after graduating from San Beda College Alabang as Magna Cum Laude. Coming from a family of all hoteliers, he held marketing roles in various 5-star properties in the Philippines like Solaire Resort and Casino, Crimson Hotel, Bellevue Hotels and Resorts as well as New World Hotel.

In 2017, he moved to Cebu and joined Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark, the biggest family resort in the region. As the corporate marketing and communications head, he led the 10th-anniversary celebration and local grand launching of the Cebu Pororo Park- an indoor, character-based theme park franchised in Korea. He also spearheaded the groundbreaking of the resort’s planned expansion in Panglao, Bohol which is set to be the biggest water park resort in the country by 2024. Throughout the pandemic, Alex was so very creative to craft key strategies to generate income and revenue. He led the promotion and conceptualization of various key projects like the Jpark Lifestyle Membership, pet-friendly accommodation, partnership with Lazada, and their annual year-end sale. The success of these key projects highlighted his skills and made him this year’s awardee of the prestigious award that is open to all hotel sales and marketing professionals all over the Philippines and a member of HSMA.

Apart from that, Alex serves as a Lieutenant of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary Central Visayas where he holds a position as the Plans & Programs Officer of the 218 Squadron. Concurrently, he is also the 2022 Vice President for Business Development of Junior Chamber International Mandaue Chapter (JCI Mandaue). His affiliations to various civic organizations, passion to serve as a volunteer, makes him an adopted son of Cebu.