National Vaxx Days in Cebu City: Two dedicated sites for minors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Minors aged 12 to 17 in Cebu City can now join the National Vaccination Day from November 29, 2021, to December 1, 2021.

Originally, minors’ vaccination was not included in the plans as the city targeted the adult population as a priority.

However, on November 25, 2021, the City Health Department (CHD) announced that the minors will be included in the three-day massive vaccination drive.

Two sites have been identified for minors including the Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA building and Robinsons Cybergate.

“So pwede mowalk-in atong minors. Pero two sites lang gyod ta sa SWU ug sa Cybergate,” said Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the CHD officer-in-charge.

As usual, minors must be accompanied by an adult guardian who can consent to the vaccination.

The minors and their guardians must bring identification cards (IDs). If possible, they must be registered to the PaBakunaTa.com as well, although on-site registration is available.

For adult vaccination, CHD will be releasing the 90 sites to the public soon as almost each barangay will have at least one site each.

Only a few barangays that have reached over 90 percent of their vaccinations will not have a site such as Kalubihan, Banilad, and Capitol Site.

For bigger barangays whose populations are relatively massive, more than one site will be set up such as Barangay Guadalupe, which has three sites prepared.

“Bisan oag nakaabot na silag taas nga percentage, taas man sad kaayo silag population so daghan gihapon tag gi anticipate ana nga mga barangays,” said Ibones.

The focus will be given to Barangays Kinasang-an, Cogon Pardo, and Suba, which still has a low turnout of vaccination. Their vaccinated population has not reached 40 percent yet.

Volunteers needed

In order to man the 90 sites, the CHD is still seeking for volunteers from the medical groups for personnel.

The Cebu Medical Society, Philippine Pediatric Society, and Philippine Academy of Family Physicians willl be providing volunteers as well as some major hospitals in the city.

“Kung ganahan sila movolunteer, moanhi lang sila sa Vaccination Operation Center sa City Hall. Modawat gyod tag mga medical professionals kay itrain ra pud nato sila,” said Ibones.

The city targets 96,000 individuals to vaccinate on the three-day massive drive. As of the now, the city has reached 58 percent of its target population, but the remaining individuals needed to be vaccinated are close to 200,000.

Ibones hopes the three days would be enough to bring the vaccination numbers up in Cebu City.

