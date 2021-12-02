Global Remit makes PNVF Champ’s League semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Global Remit completed the semifinals cast of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League men’s tournament by beating the MRT-Negros, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23, on Wednesday evening, December 1, 2021, in Lipa City, Batangas.

Desperate to qualify for the semifinals after faltering in their first two matches and missing one of their key players, Ron Medalla, Global Remit overcame the odds by winning all three sets to finish second in Pool B.

Joeven Dela Vega led Global Remit with 12 points, including two blocks.

“We had a pep talk and we were determined to get this one,” said De la Vega, a member of the national pool.

“Our mindset is to play without pressure. We were able to communicate, get established and we were able to adjust.”

Global Remit was locked in a three-way logjam with the Sabong International Spikers (SIS) and MRT-Negros at 1-2 (win-loss) slates.

Still tied with SIS in the first tiebreaker with four points apiece, Global Remit was able to punch a ticket in the semis via sets ratio.

Josh Villanueva added 11 points, including four blocks, while Alex Disquitado made nine points.

Jian Matthew Salarzon led MRT-Negros with 12 points and 11 receptions while Jet Nonoy had 10 points.

/bmjo

