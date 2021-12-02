MisOr bounces back with win over Zamboanga Sibugay

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Globalport-MisOr Valientes defeated the Zamboanga Sibugay Anak Mindanao Warriors, 72-61, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge on Wednesday evening, December 1, 2021, at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

The Valientes bounced back convincingly after squandering a 23-point lead against Roxas on Tuesday, November 30.

MisOr logged its fourth victory against three defeats to create a three-way tie for second place in the standings along with Roxas and Zamboanga Sibugay.

Veteran Mac Baracael led the Valientes with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting while Andoy Estrella added 12 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

The Valientes started the game blazing, racing to a 27-15 first quarter lead before adding more in the second to enter the break ahead by 20, 46-26.

But in the third period, the Anak Mindanao Warriors slowly crawled back, cutting their deficit down to just 14 points entering the final frame, 45-59.

Learning their lesson against Roxas, the Valientes managed to stop the surging Warriors down the stretch.

“We messed up the last two games, nagwawala sa dulo kaya I was controlling them earlier. Tinanggal ko muna ‘yung privilege to run,” said MisOr head coach Vis Valencia.

Nicole Ubalde was a spark off the bench, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, and a steal, while Reil Cervantes and Ralph Salcedo had nine and eight points, respectively.

Cebu’s Shaq Imperial paced Zamboanga Sibugay with 12 points but went 4-of-11 from the field.

Fellow Cebuano Rhaffy Octobre was the other player in double figures with 11 points as team captain Jan Jamon was limited to just eight points on a woeful 2-of-11 clip.

The Scores:

MisOr 72 – Baracael 14, Estrella 12, Ubalde 12, Cervantes 9, Salcedo 8, Lee Yu 7, Nalos 6, Ballesteros 4, Aguilar 0, Meca 0.

Zamboanga Sibugay 61 – Imperial 12, Octobre 11, Dumapig 8, Jamon 8, Caunan 7, Peñaredondo 6, Foronda 4, Bangcoyan 4, Gayosa 1, Almocera 0, Lacastesantos 0, Acain 0, Sorela 0, Camacho 0, Albrecht 0.

Quarterscores: 27-15, 46-26, 59-45, 72-61.

