Rabiya Mateo shimmers in metallic pink bikini

CEBU, Philippines— Beauty queen and actress Rabiya Mateo once again is setting the internet on fire with her bikini photos.

On Instagram, the beauty queen dropped some gorgeous photos wearing a metallic pink bikini as she posed “playfully”, and flaunted her toned body.

“Playful Thursday,” she wrote.

Fans and some celebrity friends were surprised at how she glowed in the recent photo.

Rabiya landed Top 21 in the Miss Universe pageant earlier this year. She crowned Beatrice Luigi Gomez as her successor last September.

On November 18, she fulfilled her dream to become an actress as she joined GMA Network.

