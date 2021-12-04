Samantha Panlilio: ‘Going for the gold’

CEBU, Philippines —She is definitely ready!

Hours before the coronation night, Miss Grand International PH 2021 Samantha Panlilio shares on Instagram a stunning photo of her with gold flakes on her face.

“Going for the gold. See you later 8pm Bangkok time!” she wrote.

She recently graced the stage with her perfect turns and forms during the preliminary competition.

Panlilio also donned a “balangay”- inspired gown during the pageant’s preliminaries.

Panlilio is vying to be the first Filipina to win the Miss Grand International crown in Thailand on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

