Kapatagan Buffalos bounce back with win over Zamboanga Sibugay Warriors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The BYB Kapatagan Buffalos outdueled the Zamboanga Sibugay Anak Mindanao Warriors, 67-61, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge, on Saturday, December 4, at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

Their victory improved their record to 5-3 (win-loss) to tie with the Roxas Vanguards at second place in the standings while the Warriors dropped to third with 5-4 (win-loss) slate.

Jeff Acain of Zamboanga Sibugay pulled his team within five with a layup but Jun Daanoy of Kapatagan answered him with a crucial three point shot to extend their lead to eight, 67-59.

In the ensuing play, Cebuano guard Shaq Imperial of the Warriors scored a coast-to-coast layup to pull his team to a 6-point deficit, 61-67.

However, Kapatagan clamped Zamboanga Sibugay with their very tough defense, forcing the latter to miss all their remaining shots down the stretch.

“Nakita nila ako parang sumigla ‘yung mga player. Puso na lang ang labanan eh kasi gusto talaga nilang makabawi,” said Buffalos head coach Jaime Rivera, who missed their 72-90 loss against Roxas last Thursday due to personal reasons.

(They saw me and it seemed that the players found renewed strength. They fought with heart because they really wanted to be back.)

Daanoy led Kapatagan with 24 points, 11 of it were tallied in the fourth period along with six rebounds and two steals.

Cebuano Edrian Lao added 10 points and six rebounds while KD Ariar and homegrown Joel Sollano combined for 16 points and nine assists.

Another Cebuano, Monbert Arong who played his second game with Zamboanga Sibugay led the team in scoring with 11 points.

Michole Sorela and Imperial combined for 15 in their losing effort.

The Scores:

Kapatagan 67 – Daanoy 24, Lao 10, Ariar 9, Sollano 7, Puerto 6, Bonganciso 4, Manalo 3, Bersabal 2, Delfinado 2, Kwong 0, Saga 0.

Zamboanga SIbugay 61 – Arong 11, Sorela 8, Imperial 7, Caunan 7, Penaredondo 6, Acain 6, Octobre 4, Gayosa 4, Jamon 4, Camacho 2, Bangcoyan 2, Dumapig 0, Lacastesantos 0.

Quarterscores: 10-15, 35-28, 47-41, 67-61.

/dbs

