Vanguards snap Kapatagan’s 4-game streak

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Roxas City Vanguards snapped the BYB Kapatagan Buffalos’ four-game winning streak with an easy, 90-72 victory Thursday evening, in the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

Roxas’ win puts them at solo first place in the standings with a 5-3 (win-loss) slate while the Buffalos dropped to a, 4-3 (win-loss) card tying them with MisOr and Zamboanga Sibugay for second place.

Marlon Monte led the Vanguards with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting along with five rebounds, four assists, and a block.

Roxas built a 10-point advantage at the half, thanks to a hot 51.6 percent shooting from the field while limiting Kapatagan to just 33.3 percent, 42-32.

The Vanguards entered the second half with guns blazing by scoring 31 points in the third quarter while holding Kapatagan to just 19, for a 22-point bubble. 73-51 heading to the final frame.

The Vanguards kept their huge lead until the final buzzer.

“Kailangan namin dumepensa kasi galing kami sa tambak na talo,” said Roxas head coach Alvin Grey.

Levi Dela Cruz was a spark off the bench, finishing with 17 points on a 5-of-6 clip from behind the arc in just 12:49 of floor time.

Mario Bonleon and Jaymar Gimpayan also scored in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Mark Daanoy led Kapatagan with 15 points and nine rebounds but went just 6-of-17 from the field. New addition Christian Manalo had 11 points on 3-of-3 shooting from rainbow country. /rcg

The Scores:

Roxas 90 – Monte 18, Dela Cruz 17, Bonleon 11, Gimpayan 10, Segura 9, Martinez 7, Valin 5, Tabi 4, Templo 3, Basco 2, Malinao 7, Mabigat 2, Abanto 0.

Kapatagan 72 – Daanoy 15, Manalo 11, Bersabal 9, Lao 9, Bonganciso 8, Kwong 7, Regero 4, Rodriguez 4, Saga 3, Ariar 2, Torres 0, Delfinado 0, Sollano 0, Igot 0.

Quarterscores: 21-17, 42-32, 73-51, 90-72.

