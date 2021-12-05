Bimbo not a BOPK bet, but endorses Margot Osmeña for mayor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Cebu City Administrator and Vice Mayor aspirant, Francisco “Bimbo” Fernandez, is endorsing former councilor, Margot Osmeña, as mayor of the city.

This despite him running independent as vice mayor, and not being officially endorsed by the Osmeña-led Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).

In a statement released on Sunday, December 5, 2021, Fernandez said that he understood that his longtime friend and ally, former Cebu City mayor, Tomas Osmeña, had to rally supporters for Councilor Franklyn Ong, the official candidate of BOPK for vice mayor.

“I am very happy to note the clarification of Tommy Osmena that his campaign against me is not personal. I accept that he has to campaign for his official candidate,” he said.

Earlier, Osmeña made a clarificatory statement regarding his earlier pronouncements that BOPK supporters must not vote for Fernandez lest this may divide the votes for BOPK and pave the way for the win of the opponent, Councilor Raymond Garcia of Barug PDP Laban.

“I have nothing personal against Bimbo as a candidate. We have worked together for many years and I have nothing but the utmost respect for him. Franklyn is hardworking and has earned his place as our official candidate and we will keep our word,” said the former mayor.

Fernandez said in his statement that his candidacy was for the Cebuano people and if he should succeed, then he succeeded in the back of the Cebuanos and not in any local political party.

Even so, he believes that the candidate for mayor, whose ideals and platforms align with his, is that of Margot, and so he urges all those who support him to vote for her.

“Among Mayor Mike (who’s approachable), Dave (who’s a workhorse), Cris Saavedra (who’s a whistleblower against corruption) and Margot, I believe that we do indeed need a MOM during these times. I know that Margot is the best choice, having been with the Osmeñas for the past 30 years.”

“With this, I sincerely ask everyone who support my cause to also vote for Margot for the May 2022 elections; even if Tommy publicly asks you not to do so with me,” said Fernandez.

Still, he will not be withdrawing his candidacy. Fernandez is determined that he is the best candidate to help the city residents especially the urban poor through leading the city’s legislative department.

“But— I will not withdraw…I, Bimbo Fernandez, am here to stay,” he added.

