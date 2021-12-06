2 Basilan mayors shot in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY—Two mayors from Basilan province were shot at 8:31 a.m., Monday, Dec. 6, in Barangay Baliwasan in this city.

Lt. Agnes Miro, Zamboanga City police spokesperson, said Mayors Alih Awal Sali of Akbar town and Darussalam Saguindilan Lajid of Al Barka town in Basilan were walking towards a nearby mosque along the Baliwasan seaside when four unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen shot them, using caliber .45 pistols.

The attackers fled towards the inner portion of Baliwasan seaside after hitting their victims, who were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy