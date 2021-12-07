Major malls in Cebu City now have fully vaxxed internal workforce

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The major and largest malls in Cebu City now have a near fully vaccinated workforce.

In the report released by Emergency Operations Center (EOC), at least eight malls report a 100 percent fully vaccinated internal workforce and 90 to 98 percent fully vaccinated merchant or tenant workforce.

Robinson Fuente, Robinsons Galleria, Robinson Cybergate, Il Corso, Ayala Center Cebu, Ayala Central Bloc, SM City Cebu, and SM Seaside all report a fully vaccinated internal workforce.

This means all employees working directly under the mall management such as maintenance services, security, administration staff, and others are fully vaccinated.

For the merchant or tenant workforce, the employees of tenant stores in the malls, only Robinsons Galleria among the major malls reached a full 100 percent.

For the Robinsons malls, Fuente’s tenant employees are 93 percent vaccinated, Galleria’s tenant employees are 100 percent vaccinated, and Cybergate tenant employees are 94 percent vaccinated.

For Ayala malls, Ayala Center Cebu tenants are 96 percent vaccinated with the first dose and 92 percent with the second dose, while Central Bloc tenants are 97 percent vaccinated with the first dose and 94 percent with the second dose.

For SM malls, SM City Cebu tenants are 94 percent fully vaccinated, while Seaside tenants are 98 percent vaccinated.

Finally, Il Corso’s tenant employees are 95 percent inoculated.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) said that the compliance of the malls means a lot to the city’s drive to have all establishment workers vaccinated.

This way, the people serving customers are fully vaccinated, protecting them, Garganera said.

“Initial report on the vaccination percentage of our personnel to some of our malls. This provides safety and a sense of security to both its employees and customers especially in this coming holidays where we expect a bigger crowd.”

“Our City Malls are very compliant with their vaccination program, in fact before the year ends, it’s possible that all of them will achieve 100%,” said Garganera.

Starting January 1, 2022, only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter malls, which means the protection goes both ways. Workers will be protected as well with the assured fact that they will be serving vaccinated individuals only.

The EOC is hoping that all establishments, malls, and supermarkets will get their employees vaccinated so that customers will feel at ease availing of their services.

Garganera reminds the establishments that vigilance must be coupled with protection especially with the threat of the Omicron variant.

The COVID-19 cases of Cebu City are at an all-time low with only 42 active cases.

Out of the 80 barangays, 64 no longer report active cases of the virus as well.

Still, the EOC reminds the public not to let their guards down especially during the Christmas season when crowds will be going out in public and private gatherings. /rcg

