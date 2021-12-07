Talisay police admit facing a blank wall in shooting to death of barangay tanod

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City police are not discounting the possibility that the 41-year-old barangay tanod who was was shot dead by a still unidentified suspect on Tuesday noon, was being monitored and tailed before the attack in barangay Maghaway, Talisay City.

Admitting that they are still facing a blank wall in the murder of Efren Bonghanoy, a resident of the barangay, Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said that they are still gathering statements from witnesses.

They are also looking for CCTV footage near the crime scene to help them gather crucial leads.

Bonghanoy used to stay in a small hut where he was shot to pass by time.

Caballes further said that Bonghanoy has already been a barangay tanod for years. However, he could not disclose for how long.

Bonghanoy was shot dead past 12 noon on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, by a still unidentified individual who was on board a motorcycle.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black jacket and maong pants and a black helmet.

Caballes said that Bonghanoy was shot at his nape which caused his immediate death. Investigators failed to find a fired cartridge in the area of the attack.

Based on the initial outcome of the investigation, Caballes said that the duty investigator interviewed the barangay officials there and the wife of the victim but said that they too are clueless about the possible perpetrator and motive as the victim has no known enemy.

However, Caballes said they are verifying a reported property dispute that the suspect was allegedly involved in.

Caballes begged off to issue further statements pending their investigation.

He added that they recovered a security camera from a nearby area but said that it contained no significant details about the shooting.

For now, they are still checking the security cameras from nearby establishments or from buildings located on the highway as barangay Maghaway is an interior barangay in Talisay City. /rcg

