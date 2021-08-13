Puto, kutsinta vendor shot in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay police continue to track down the unidentified male suspect in the early morning shooting of a male vendor in Barangay Lawaan II, Talisay City on Friday, August 13.

Police said the victim, Junrey Artesuela, 28, a resident of Purok Bayabas, Sitio Bliss, Barangay Lawaan III of the said city, suffered a gunshot wound at the back of his head.

Artesuela told police that he has no idea of anyone who has a grudge against him that resulted in the shooting while he was selling ‘puto, kutsinta’ around 7:30 this morning.

Patrolman Ariel Balde, desk officer of Talisay Police Station, said that investigators continue to find leads of the possible suspect since the victim was not able to see his attacker.

Balde added that when Artesuela fell down on the road, he immediately got up and sought help from bystanders.

A concerned citizen rushed to help him and called the city’s emergency unit.

Balde said the victim is already stable and probably already got discharged from a hospital in Cebu City.

Balde added that responding policemen did not find any empty shells from the crime area as well as on the victim’s body.

For now, no witnesses have come forward to issue a statement.

Talisay police are also planning to look for security cameras near the crime scene to help them identify the suspect.

For now, they continue to coordinate with the victim and look for possible witnesses that may help them solve the early morning shooting.

READ:

e-bike pedicab driver shot dead in Talisay

Peace and order situation in Talisay City is improving

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy