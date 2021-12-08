Basilan snaps six-game skid

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The BRT Basilan Peace Riders ended their six-game losing skid by upsetting the favored BYB Kapataga Buffalos, 65-63, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge, on Tuesday evening, December 7, 2021, at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

The Peace Riders logged their fourth victory against six defeats to remain at sixth place in the team standings.

It was a huge morale booster for Basilan as they defeated a Kapatagan team which is at number two in the standings with a 6-4 (win-loss) slate.

Homegrown player Jayvee Ansaldo led Basilan with 15 points, six rebounds, one steal, and one block.

Darwin Lunor had his best game this conference with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Nikko Panganiban added 11 points.

Cebuano duo Jonel Bonganciso and Edrian Lao led Kapatagan with their double-double performances. Bonganciso scored 13 points and 10 rebounds while Lao added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Peace Riders were up by 15 with Darwin Lunor capping it with a layup when the Buffalos went on a 14-0 run to cut the deficit to just one, 61-62, with a minute to go in the final period.

Jorem Morada extended Basilan’s lead to four, 65-61, after scoring an and-one with 43.8 seconds left.

Kapatagan’s Richard Kwong made a layup with 11.6 seconds left to make it 63-65 but they were plagued with consecutive fouls and the Peace Riders managed to keep the lead until the final buzzer.

“Very thankful ako kasi matagal na namin hinahangan ito,” said Basilan head coach Ron Jalmanzar. “Noong fourth quarter medyo kinabahan pero naka-survive naman.”

Kwong scored 11 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

The Scores:

Basilan 65 – Ansaldo 15, Lunor 14, Panganiban 11, Morada 9, Daa 6, Salim 5, Julkipli 2, Luciano 2, Ferrer 1, Sallidin 0, Solis 0, Soliva 0, Bulac 0.

Kapatagan 63 – Bonganciso 13, Lao 12, Kwong 11, Rodriguez 7, Sollano 5, Manalo 5, Ariar 4, Puerto 2, Daanoy 2, Saga 2, Regero 0.

Quarterscores: 20-17, 42-25, 55-41, 65-63.

