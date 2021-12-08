Lapu-Lapu City seniors told to get vaxxed vs COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Lapu-Lapu City may have already achieved herd immunity but the threat of the infection among the city’s senior citizens remain high, says Nagiel Bañacia, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

“Makalipay nga kita sa LapuLapu City naka kab-ot na sa ‘herd immunity’ o kapin na sa 70 porsinto sa mga Oponganon ang naka bakuna na batok sa Covid-19 sumala pa sa DILG. Apan dili hingpit ang akong kalipay kay daghan paman sa mga katigulangan o mga senior citizens ang way bakuna,” he said in a social media post.

Bañacia said he is also worried of a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases in their city after the Christmas celebration with most of the infected individuals coming from the senior citizens’ sector.

“Mao nga, palihug lang kumbinsiha gayud ninyo ang inyong mga ginikanan ug mga apohan kay mas dali sila matakdan sa bag-ong Omicron variant sa Covid-19,” he said.

If a 4th wave of the infection happens, “sila gayud intawon uyamot ang makaloloy,” he added.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año reported on Tuesday, December 7, that 23 highly urbanized cities in the country already managed to inoculate 70 percent of their population.

DILG’s list includes the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue in Cebu.

Still, Bañacia said this is not a reason to be complacent because the threat of the infection remains.

RELATED STORIES:

Cebu City hopes to achieve herd immunity before 2021 ends



Low turnout of senior citizens in Lapu-Lapu vaccination drive noted

Lapu exceeds target of vaccinated individuals

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy