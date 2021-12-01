Lapu exceeds target of vaccinated individuals

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government has already vaccinated over 100 percent of its eligible population that were inoculated with the first dose of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This was confirmed by Lawyer James Sayson, the vaccine czar of Lapu-Lapu City.

“Sa national no doubt, day one palang, kuha naman to nato. No doubt sa first dose sa national, over na gyud ta sa first dose karon,” Sayson said.

According to Sayson that the national government has only given them a target of 318,000 individuals to be inoculated of the vaccine.

On November 26, 2021, the city has already vaccinated 97.96 percent of its eligible population for the first dose of the vaccine, while 66.16 percent has already received the second dose or is considered fully vaccinated.

“Kay expected nato nga ang second dose, ari nana mosaka ining Pasko. Kay mag-second dose ni sila 20, 21, 22 man. So mosaka ni sila dayong Pasko, so hopefully during Christmas time, sa second dose nato we’ll get 80 to 90 percent,” he added.

Sayson, earlier explained that their target eligible population from the national and local vaccination operations center were different.

“Duha man gud na nga numbers ang imong tan-awon, national ug local. Ang atoang target gyud is only 318,000 more or less. Naka-masterlist man ta ug 328,000, meaning mas daghan ang atong na-masterlist kaysa atong target. So pagkahibawo sa local niingon si local nga sige mao nana inyong bag-ong target, dili na 318,000. So si local taas kaayo sila ug target. Plus gi-add pa gyud niya 50,000 nga pediatric,” he said.

However, he clarified that they would always follow the national target.

Based on the local target for Lapu-Lapu City, the city has only reached 85.84 percent of its eligible individuals who received the first dose of the vaccine, and 57.95 percent for the second dose.

During the National COVID-19 Vaccination on Monday and Tuesday, November 29 and 30, respectively, the city has exceeded its quota for its eligible individuals who were inoculated for the first dose, second dose, and booster shot of the vaccine.

On November 29, the city was able to vaccinate 13,461 individuals and 13,298 on November 30.

The city’s quota stands only at 9,700 individuals to be inoculated.

“Hopeful ta kay makita nato atong vaccination sites nga puno. Dako atong kalipay nga misanong ang atong mga Oponganon sa panawagan ni Mayor Ahong ug sa national government nga magpabakuna,” he added.

The National COVID-19 Vaccination Days has ended on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. /rcg

RELATED STORY:

Lapu-Lapu has masterlisted 4K minors for vaccination

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy